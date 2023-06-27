Tim Hortons Camp Day

On Camp Day® on July 19th, 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales are donated to Tims® Camps!

You can also purchase Camp Day® bracelets and other merchandise, or donate in-restaurant through Round Up, coin box or through a monetary cash register donation.

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps was established in 1974 with a mission to help underserved youth achieve their full potential.Through a multi-year Summer, School and Community Partnership Programs, campers develop critical life skills and are supported to thrive when they return home, excel in postsecondary education, succeed at work and positively contribute to their communities.