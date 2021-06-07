Today Is Better - Operation Lifesaver

iHeartRadio
Operation Lifesaver Canada, a national not-for-profit dedicated to rail safety, has collaborated with the Canada Suicide Prevention Service and the Association québécoise de prévention du suicide on the Today is Better campaign, to connect people in distress with trained, compassionate responders across the country.

Every year in Canada, more than 100 people lose their lives in railway crossing and trespassing incidents. Each one of these tragedies takes an emotional toll on the victims’ friends and families, railway employees, rail passengers, and first responders.

Canadians are encouraged to support the campaign by following OL Canada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and by sharing the videos with their loved ones using the hashtag #TodayIsBetter.

