The long-awaited return of an in-person Vancouver International Boat Show is coming back February 1 – 5!

The 60th edition of the event will provide attendees with a first look at the 2023 boating season’s premiere boat models and accessories - and include presentations and workshops led by boating experts.

This year’s Show will once again be hosted in two locations, indoors at BC Place and the floating show at Granville Island. Free shuttle buses and water ferries will also be operating continuously between the two venues.

Tickets are available in advance here.