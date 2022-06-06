VSO presents Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert featuring screenings of the complete film with Oscar®-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the film!

The concert will be led by acclaimed conductor Erik Ochsner. Experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience, when the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi comes to the Orpheum at 7:30 PM on June 10 and 11, and July 6 and 7. Get your tickets here.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Synopsis

“I am a Jedi, like my father before me...”

In the spectacular climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Darth Vader readies the second Death Star to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) joins his droid allies R2-D2 and C-3PO, along with Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), to free his comrade Han Solo (Harrison Ford), imprisoned by the vile crime lord, Jabba the Hutt. Reunited, the Rebels race to the moon of the planet Endor where they launch a desperate attack upon the entire Imperial Fleet. But the ultimate battle is between father and son, as Luke faces Darth Vader one last time, for the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is produced under license by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox and Warner/Chappell Music.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM