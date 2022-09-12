The West Coast Women’s Show returns to the TRADEX in Abbotsford, October 14, 15 & 16. The fall West Coast Women’s Show has been Western Canada’s most popular women’s event for over two decades. Renowned for its cutting-edge one-of-a-kind fashion shows, celebrity speakers, stage presentations, health & wellness seminars, and Girls Night Out celebrations, the Ultimate Girls’ Weekend is back with your show favourites and exciting all-new content.

Don’t miss Cheryl Hickey, live on the Main Stage followed by a meet & greet on Saturday, October 15th! As host of television’s pre-eminent entertainment news program, ET Canada, Cheryl greets over half a million loyal viewers each night as she relays in-depth profiles, breaking news coverage, and behind-the-scenes exclusives.

Also on Saturday, the most decorated actor in Y&R history is returns to the West Coast Women's Show for the first time since 2010! Have your Y&R questions at the ready as Peter Bergman, the legendary Jack Abbott on The Young & The Restless, takes to the Main Stage.

On Sunday, October 16th, stand and cheer as we welcome Canadian legend and Olympian, Team Canada Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé. In one of Canada’s most historic sporting moments, Stephanie’s big smile and skillful tactics led to her stopping the last two penalty kicks against Sweden at the Tokyo Olympics, helping Canada capture their first-ever Olympic Gold Medal in soccer. Stephanie is a strong advocate for mental health awareness and women’s sport. Listen as she shares her story, ask her your questions & then you’ll have a chance to meet her in person after the presentation.

Also on Sunday, join us for an intimate conversation — and some acoustic performances — at the Main Stage with rockstar and humanitarian Bif Naked. Bif has transcended any and all obstacles placed in her path to become one of the world’s most unique, recognizable and beloved icons. Don’t miss your chance to meet Bif in person!

Come join us as the 2023 Hall of Flame Calendar Firefighters heat things up during the infamous Girls’ Night Out Martini Nights! There will definitely be some sizzling going on. 100% of proceeds of calendar sales support the Vancouver Firefighter Charities.

The West Coast Women’s Show is a shopper's dream — keep an eye out for our Red Tag Show Specials. Many of our West Coast Women’s Show vendors are featuring exclusive deals, special offers, giveaways, and incredible prizes all weekend long.

The Show celebrates local, independent businesses that enhance our community, connect us socially, & build the local economy. You can buy local and support local while you shop & save at over 250 pop-up boutiques. PLUS, over 200 of our vendors are owned or operated by women!

