The Last Word Wins with The Nat & Drew Show

This Mother’s Day, MOVE 103.5 wants to give you the gift of Gardening! We’ve teamed up with Urban Roots Garden Market to give you the chance to win a $100 Gift Card to their Garden Centre.

If you’re a Mom, tune into The Nat & Drew Show week of May 3rd at 8:05am and wait for your cue to call in. Callers 25 and 26 will have the chance to play ‘The Last Word Wins’ with Nat & Drew live on air. Nat & Drew will give a category and a letter that every answer in the category has to start with. They will go back and forth between the both Moms until one can’t come up with an answer.

The last (correct) word wins the $100 to Urban Roots Garden Market!