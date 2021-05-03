Win $1000 to Sleep Country

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 a.m. P.S.T. on May 3, 2021 and closes at 11:59 p.m. P.S.T. on May 16, 2021. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Canada who are nineteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $1000 CAD. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Odds of winning a qualifying prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during each entry period.