Win $250 to Sleep Country

World Sleep Day is just around the corner and we’re excited to partner with Sleep Country to help get your snooze on by taking the #MySleepPromise. Sleep Country encourages you to take the Sleep Promise, and commit to small steps to improve your sleep and well-being. This challenge is all about taking small steps towards prioritizing your sleep, because sleep is one of the best forms of self-care. One simple way is to make your bedroom your sleep sanctuary and keep all electronics, TV binging and work in the other room.

So how are you committing to better sleep?

Tune into MOVE 103.5 all day on World Sleep Day, Friday March 19th for your chance to win a $250 gift card to Sleep Country! Wait for your cue, and text the code word and your name to 103535 for your chance to instantly win.

To learn more about Sleep Country, click here.