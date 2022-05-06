Baked Feta Pasta
TikTok’s viral baked feta pasta is worth the hype!
Ingredients
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes
- 8oz dried pasta
- 8oz block feta cheese
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- ¼ cup packed chopped fresh basil plus more for serving
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Place the tomatoes in an oven-safe baking dish. Pour the olive oil on top, and season with salt and pepper. Toss until well combined.
- Place the feta block in the middle of the baking dish surrounded by the cherry tomatoes, and flip a couple times to coat it with the olive oil and seasoning.
- Bake for 35 minutes, until the tomatoes burst, and the feta cheese melts.
- While the tomatoes and feta are baking, cook the pasta in a pot of salted water according to package instructions until al dente. Drain, reserving ½ cup of the cooking liquid in case you'd like to toss it in.
- Immediately add the garlic and basil leaves to the cooked tomatoes and feta and toss everything to combine.
- Transfer the cooked pasta to the baking dish and toss to combine. Garnish with more fresh basil and serve warm.