BBQ Chicken Nachos

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked shredded chicken
  • ¾ cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 bag tortilla chips
  • 3 cups shredded cheddar
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack
  • 1 cup pickled jalapenos
  • ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • Optional: freshly chopped cilantro

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and line a large baking sheet with foil. In a large bowl, toss chicken with barbecue sauce.
  2. Layer half the chips, both cheeses, chicken, pickled jalapenos, and onion. Repeat.
  3. Bake until cheese is melty and nachos warmed through, 15 minutes.
  4. Top with avocado and cilantro before serving.

 

 

