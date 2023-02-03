BBQ Chicken Nachos
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked shredded chicken
- ¾ cup barbecue sauce
- 1 bag tortilla chips
- 3 cups shredded cheddar
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack
- 1 cup pickled jalapenos
- ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 avocado, diced
- Optional: freshly chopped cilantro
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F and line a large baking sheet with foil. In a large bowl, toss chicken with barbecue sauce.
- Layer half the chips, both cheeses, chicken, pickled jalapenos, and onion. Repeat.
- Bake until cheese is melty and nachos warmed through, 15 minutes.
- Top with avocado and cilantro before serving.