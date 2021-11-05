BC Kidney Foundation

Help the Kidney Foundation, BC & Yukon Branch change lives with The Winter Raffle 2021! Kidney patients need your support now more than ever.

Buy a raffle ticket for your chance to win one of three amazing prizes:

1 st Prize – WestJet Gift of Flight Voucher: One roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination. (No cash value, fees, taxes, surcharges not included. Blackout dates and restrictions apply)

2 nd Prize – An Okanagan Experience for 2: This delightful package takes you in stretch limousine tour of the stunning Kelowna Valley. You'll stop at four wineries which will all provide the unique experiences of distinct wines.

3rd Prize – Electronics Package: Picture yourself getting an Apple iPad, Apple EarPods-Lightening Connector, and an Apple iHome Wireless Speaker to listen to music, watch movies and just surf the internet.

Get your tickets here!

Tickets are on sale online only until 11:59 pm on December 30, 2021. The draw will take place on December 31, 2021 at 12pm. Must be 19 years of age or older to play, and this is only open to BC residents. BC Gaming Event Licence #129123.

The Kidney Foundation, BC & Yukon Branch is committed to improving the lives for all people affected by kidney disease. Your support makes an impact where it matters most. This includes funding and stimulating innovative research, promoting access to high quality health care, providing education and support, and increasing public awareness and commitment to advancing kidney health and organ donation.