Think of the women in your life. Your grandmother. Your mother. Your daughter. Your sister. An aunt. A cousin. A coworker. A friend. During their lifetime, one in eight of them will likely hear the words, “You have breast cancer.”. Prevention and early detection through regular screening can save lives and help avoid invasive treatments. And we know that this life-saving screening is 100% reliant on advanced equipment and technology operated by specially trained radiologists and technicians.

The BC Women’s Health Foundation invites you to make a difference in the lives of the women you love through their Campaign – Invest in Breasts.

The goal is to partner with the community to equip the Sadie Diamond Breast Health Imaging Centre at BC Women’s Hospital + Health Centre with state-of-the-art diagnostic technology – equipment that will save women’s lives through early detection and prevention.

Together, we can provide the best care possible to the women who lead, create, advocate, nurture, and inspire us every day. Donate today at bcwomensfoundation.org