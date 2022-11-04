Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp hot water
- ½ tsp salt
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Cream together the butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla.
- Dissolve baking soda in hot water. Add to batter along with salt. Stir in flour, chocolate chips, and nuts.
- Drop large spoonfuls onto the ungreased pans. Bake for about 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are nicely browned.