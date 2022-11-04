iHeartRadio
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tsp hot water
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cream together the butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla.
  2. Dissolve baking soda in hot water. Add to batter along with salt. Stir in flour, chocolate chips, and nuts.
  3. Drop large spoonfuls onto the ungreased pans. Bake for about 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are nicely browned.

 

 

