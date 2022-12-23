iHeartRadio
Cheese Fondue

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic clove, halved crosswise
  • 1 ½ cups dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons kirsch (optional)
  • ½ pound Emmenthal cheese, coarsely grated (2 cups)
  • ½ pound Gruyere, coarsely grated (2 cups)

 

Instructions

  1. Rub inside of a 4-quart heavy pot with cut sides of garlic, then discard garlic. Add wine to pot and bring just to a simmer over moderate heat.
  2. Stir together cornstarch and kirsch (if using; otherwise use water or wine) in a cup.
  3. Gradually add cheese to pot and cook, stirring constantly in a zigzag pattern (not a circular motion) to prevent cheese from balling up, until cheese is just melted and creamy (do not let boil). Stir cornstarch mixture again and stir into fondue. Bring fondue to a simmer and cook, stirring, until thickened 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to fondue pot set over a flame.  

 

 

