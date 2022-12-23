Cheese Fondue
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 garlic clove, halved crosswise
- 1 ½ cups dry white wine
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons kirsch (optional)
- ½ pound Emmenthal cheese, coarsely grated (2 cups)
- ½ pound Gruyere, coarsely grated (2 cups)
Instructions
- Rub inside of a 4-quart heavy pot with cut sides of garlic, then discard garlic. Add wine to pot and bring just to a simmer over moderate heat.
- Stir together cornstarch and kirsch (if using; otherwise use water or wine) in a cup.
- Gradually add cheese to pot and cook, stirring constantly in a zigzag pattern (not a circular motion) to prevent cheese from balling up, until cheese is just melted and creamy (do not let boil). Stir cornstarch mixture again and stir into fondue. Bring fondue to a simmer and cook, stirring, until thickened 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to fondue pot set over a flame.