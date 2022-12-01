iHeartRadio
Cherry Pie Bars

Ingredients

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 4 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp almond extract
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cans cherry pie filling

Glaze:

  • 1 cup icing sugar
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp almond extract
  • 2 to 3 tbsp 2% milk

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. In a large bowl, cream butter, sugar & salt until light and fluffy, 5-7 mins.
  3. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. Gradually add flour.
  4. Spread 3 cups dough into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Spread with pie filling. Drop remaining dough by teaspoonfuls over filling.
  5. Bake 35-40 mins or until golden brown. Cool completely in a pan on a wire rack.
  6. In a small bowl, mix icing sugar, extracts and enough milk to reach desired consistency; drizzle over top.

 

 

