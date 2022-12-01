Cherry Pie Bars
Cherry Pie Bars
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp almond extract
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cans cherry pie filling
Glaze:
- 1 cup icing sugar
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- ½ tsp almond extract
- 2 to 3 tbsp 2% milk
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In a large bowl, cream butter, sugar & salt until light and fluffy, 5-7 mins.
- Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. Gradually add flour.
- Spread 3 cups dough into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Spread with pie filling. Drop remaining dough by teaspoonfuls over filling.
- Bake 35-40 mins or until golden brown. Cool completely in a pan on a wire rack.
- In a small bowl, mix icing sugar, extracts and enough milk to reach desired consistency; drizzle over top.