Chicken Miso Ramen

Ingredients

4 cups chicken stock

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1 slice ginger, 3 inches

3 green onions

2 tbsp miso paste

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded or sliced

2 servings ramen noodle, cooked

2 eggs, soft-boiled

green onion, chopped for garnish

Directions

In a pot, heat up the chicken stock, garlic, ginger and green onions over medium-high until boiling. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 30 minutes. After the broth has been simmering for 30 minutes, remove the garlic, ginger and green onions. Dissolve the miso paste into the broth. Assemble your bowl of ramen by placing a serving of the noodles into a large bowl. Pour over the broth then top with half of the chicken, a soft-boiled egg and garnish with green onion.

Additional Topping ideas