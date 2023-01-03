iHeartRadio
Chicken Taco Lunch Bowls

Ingredients

Rice

  • ¾ cup uncooked brown rice
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1 lime, zested

Chicken

  • ¾ lb lean ground chicken breast
  • 2 tbsp taco seasoning of choice

Salsa

  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 jalapeno, minced
  • ¼ cup red onion, minced
  • ½ a lime. Juiced
  • 1/8 tsp salt

Other

  • 1 341 mL can corn kernels drained & rinsed
  • ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese or mozzarella

 

Directions

  1. Cook brown rice according to package directions, adding the lime zest and salt to the cooking water.
  2. Cook chicken over medium heat, tossing in the taco seasoning and breaking it up as you cook. Cook for 10 or so minutes, until cooked through.
  3. Combine all salsa ingredients and toss together.

To assemble lunch bowls:

  • ¼ portion of cooked rice (roughly ½ cup)
  • ½ cup corn kernels
  • ½ cup cooked taco meat
  • ¼ portion of salsa (just over ½ cup)

 

