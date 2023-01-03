Chicken Taco Lunch Bowls
Ingredients
Rice
- ¾ cup uncooked brown rice
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1 lime, zested
Chicken
- ¾ lb lean ground chicken breast
- 2 tbsp taco seasoning of choice
Salsa
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1 jalapeno, minced
- ¼ cup red onion, minced
- ½ a lime. Juiced
- 1/8 tsp salt
Other
- 1 341 mL can corn kernels drained & rinsed
- ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese or mozzarella
Directions
- Cook brown rice according to package directions, adding the lime zest and salt to the cooking water.
- Cook chicken over medium heat, tossing in the taco seasoning and breaking it up as you cook. Cook for 10 or so minutes, until cooked through.
- Combine all salsa ingredients and toss together.
To assemble lunch bowls:
- ¼ portion of cooked rice (roughly ½ cup)
- ½ cup corn kernels
- ½ cup cooked taco meat
- ¼ portion of salsa (just over ½ cup)