Classic Caesar

INGREDIENTS

  • Caesar Mix
  • 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 ½ tbsp BBQ sauce
  • 1 tbsp pickle juice
  • 1 tsp soy sauce low sodium
  • ½ tsp tabasco sauce
  • ½ tsp horseradish
  • ¼ tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp steak spice

    Base
  • 2 cups ice
  • 4 oz vodka
  • 4 cup Clamato juice (tomato juice with spices and clam broth)

    Ideas for Garnish (optional)
  • celery salt to rim the glass
  • pickled green beans
  • pickled asparagus
  • pickled cucumber
  • celery stalk
  • bacon
  • shrimp

DIRECTIONS

  1. Combine all the caesar mix ingredients and mix well.
  2. Wet the rim of 4 glasses or jars with some lime then dip the rims into celery salt.
  3. Fill all glasses half way with ice. Divide the caesar mix equally among the 4 glasses. Add 1 oz of vodka in each glass and a cup of the Clamato juice. Mix well.
  4. Garnish with the toppings of your choice then enjoy!

 

 

