Classic Caesar
INGREDIENTS
- Caesar Mix
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 ½ tbsp BBQ sauce
- 1 tbsp pickle juice
- 1 tsp soy sauce low sodium
- ½ tsp tabasco sauce
- ½ tsp horseradish
- ¼ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp steak spice
Base
- 2 cups ice
- 4 oz vodka
- 4 cup Clamato juice (tomato juice with spices and clam broth)
Ideas for Garnish (optional)
- celery salt to rim the glass
- pickled green beans
- pickled asparagus
- pickled cucumber
- celery stalk
- bacon
- shrimp
DIRECTIONS
- Combine all the caesar mix ingredients and mix well.
- Wet the rim of 4 glasses or jars with some lime then dip the rims into celery salt.
- Fill all glasses half way with ice. Divide the caesar mix equally among the 4 glasses. Add 1 oz of vodka in each glass and a cup of the Clamato juice. Mix well.
- Garnish with the toppings of your choice then enjoy!