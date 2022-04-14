Classic Roast Turkey
Classic Roast Turkey
INGREDIENTS
1 whole turkey (16-18 lb) neck & giblets removed
2 1/2 cups kosher salt
1 1/2 cups dry white wine
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
2 large onions, peeled & chopped coarsely
4 carrots, peeled & chopped
4 stalks celery, chopped
Aromatics:
1 small bunch of sage,
4-6 sprigs fresh thyme,
2 bay leaves
DIRECTIONS
- Rub the turkey thoroughly (inside and out) with the kosher salt. Place the turkey in a large stock pot, and cover with cold water. Cover, and place in the refrigerator, allowing the turkey to soak in the salt and water mixture for 12-24 hours.
- Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Thoroughly rinse the turkey, and discard the brine mixture. Pat the turkey dry with paper towels or clean dish towels.
- Brush the turkey with half of the melted butter. Place breast side down on a roasting rack in a shallow roasting pan. Stuff the turkey cavity with half of the vegetables and all of the aromatics. Scatter the remaining vegetables around the bottom of the roasting pan, and cover with the white wine.
- Roast uncovered 3.5 to 4 hours in the preheated oven, until the internal temperature of the thigh reaches 185°F (87°C). Carefully turn the turkey breast side up when about 2/3 through the roasting time, and brush with the remaining butter. Allow the turkey to rest for about 30 minutes before carving.