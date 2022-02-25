iHeartRadio
Creamy Lemon Parmesan Chicken

When it comes to weeknight dinners, this is what we dream of. It's simple, creamy, and so dang satisfying.

Preparation: 10 minutes

Total Time: 40 Minutes

Yields: 3 servings

 

Ingredients

1 tsp. garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups baby spinach

4 oz. mushrooms

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1 lemon, sliced in rounds and halved

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

 

Directions

  1.  Season chicken with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Set aside.

  2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil until shimmering but not smoking. Add chicken and sear until golden, 6 minutes. Flip and cook until opposite side is golden, around 6 minutes more. Remove from pan and set aside.

  3. Turn heat down to medium and add butter to pan. When butter is melted add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add mushrooms and stir to combine. Add spinach and cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add chicken broth, cream, and Parmesan and season with more salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Add lemon slices and bring to a simmer and cook until thickened slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Return chicken to skillet and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes more.

  4. When chicken is cooked, remove skillet from heat and garnish with basil before serving.

 

 

