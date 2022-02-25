Creamy Lemon Parmesan Chicken

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil until shimmering but not smoking. Add chicken and sear until golden, 6 minutes. Flip and cook until opposite side is golden, around 6 minutes more. Remove from pan and set aside.

Turn heat down to medium and add butter to pan. When butter is melted add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add mushrooms and stir to combine. Add spinach and cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add chicken broth, cream, and Parmesan and season with more salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Add lemon slices and bring to a simmer and cook until thickened slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Return chicken to skillet and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes more.