Crispy Baked Chicken Legs

Ingredients

8 chicken legs

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 1/2 smoked paprika

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp onion powder

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degree F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly spray with non-stick cooking oil. Set aside. 
  2. Remove chicken legs from packaging. Pat them dry with paper towels. Place into a bowl or resealable plastic bag. Add oil and toss to coat. 
  3. In a small bowl combine seasoning. Add to bowl/bag and toss until chicken is coated. 
  4. Place drumsticks on the baking sheet. Place in a preheated oven and bake for 40-45 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees or higher. 

 

