Crispy Baked Chicken Legs
Ingredients
8 chicken legs
4 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp sea salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1 1/2 smoked paprika
1 tsp thyme
1 tsp onion powder
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degree F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly spray with non-stick cooking oil. Set aside.
- Remove chicken legs from packaging. Pat them dry with paper towels. Place into a bowl or resealable plastic bag. Add oil and toss to coat.
- In a small bowl combine seasoning. Add to bowl/bag and toss until chicken is coated.
- Place drumsticks on the baking sheet. Place in a preheated oven and bake for 40-45 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees or higher.