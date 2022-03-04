Easy Prawn Pasta
Ingredients
- 6 dolce mini peppers
- 8 ounces uncooked pasta (we suggest spaghetti or linguine)
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ½ pound peeled and deveined large shrimp
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- ½ teaspoon chopped fresh sage
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat broiler
- Cut peppers in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Broil 15 minutes or until blackened. Place in a bowl and cover to let it steam. Let stand 20 minutes. Peel and chop; set aside.
- Cook pasta according to the package directions, drain well then set aside.
- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion and garlic to pan, and cook for 4 minutes or until the onion is tender, stirring frequently. Add shrimp to the pan, and cook for 2 minutes. Add peppers and 1/4 cup lemon juice to the pan, and cook for 4 minutes or until the shrimp are done and half of the liquid has evaporated. Add chopped parsley, thyme, sage, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper to the shrimp mixture. Remove pan from heat.
- Combine cooked fettuccine and 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large bowl; toss well. Add shrimp mixture, tossing gently to coat. Top each serving with cheese. Then serve!