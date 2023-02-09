Family Favourite MacNCheese
Ingredients
- 7 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 4 cups milk
- 1 ½ teaspoons dry mustard
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne, or to taste
- 1 pound elbow macaroni
- 3 cups coarsely grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 1/3 cups Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup fresh bread crumbs
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F, and butter a 3- to 4-quart gratin dish or other shallow baking dish.
- In a heavy saucepan melt 6 tablespoons butter over moderately low heat. Add flour and whisk 3 minutes. Add milk in a stream, whisking, and bring to a boil. Add mustard, cayenne, and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer sauce, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 2 minutes.
- In a kettle of salted boiling water cook macaroni until just al dente, about 7 minutes, and drain well. In a large bowl stir together macaroni, sauce, cheddar, and 1 cup parmesan and transfer to prepared dish.
- In a small bowl stir together bread crumbs and remaining 1/3 cup parmesan and sprinkle evenly over macaroni. Cut remaining 1 tablespoon butter into bits and scatter over topping.
- Bake macaroni in middle of oven 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden and bubbling.