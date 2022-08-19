Fresh Salsa
Fresh Salsa
Makes 2 cups
Ingredients
- 3 tomoatoes, washed, finaely diced
- ½ cup white onion, finely diced
- ½ tbsp lime, freshly squeezed
- ½ tsp salt (or to taste)
- 1 jalapeno, finely chopped with seeds (hot) or finely chopped without seeds (mild)
- ¼ cup cilantro, washed, finely diced (optional)
Directions
Combine all ingredients, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve with tortilla chips or nachos.
Mango Pineapple Salsa
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped mango
- 1 cup chopped pineapple
- 1/2 cup diced red pepper
- 1 plum tomato, seeded and chopped
- 3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped (optional)
Directions
Combine all ingredients together in a bowl. Serve with tortilla chips!