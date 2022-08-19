Fresh Salsa

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients

3 tomoatoes, washed, finaely diced

½ cup white onion, finely diced

½ tbsp lime, freshly squeezed

½ tsp salt (or to taste)

1 jalapeno, finely chopped with seeds (hot) or finely chopped without seeds (mild)

¼ cup cilantro, washed, finely diced (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve with tortilla chips or nachos.



Mango Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients

1 cup chopped mango

1 cup chopped pineapple

1/2 cup diced red pepper

1 plum tomato, seeded and chopped

3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

2 green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients together in a bowl. Serve with tortilla chips!