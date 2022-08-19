iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
103535
Sms*

Fresh Salsa

Fresh Salsa

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients

  • 3 tomoatoes, washed, finaely diced
  • ½ cup white onion, finely diced
  • ½ tbsp lime, freshly squeezed
  • ½ tsp salt (or to taste)
  • 1 jalapeno, finely chopped with seeds (hot) or finely chopped without seeds (mild)
  • ¼ cup cilantro, washed, finely diced (optional)

 

Directions

Combine all ingredients, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve with tortilla chips or nachos.

 


Mango Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped mango
  • 1 cup chopped pineapple
  • 1/2 cup diced red pepper
  • 1 plum tomato, seeded and chopped
  • 3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped (optional) 

 

Directions

Combine all ingredients together in a bowl. Serve with tortilla chips!

 

 

Check out the latest Songs