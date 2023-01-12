Garlic Ginger Shrimp Stir-Fry
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp oyster sauce
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- Handful fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 tbsp cornstarch
- ½ lb shrimp, peeled & deveined (tails left intact – optional)
- 1 tbsp cooking oil, divided
- 5 green onion stalks, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
- 2 tbsp fresh ginger, finely minced or grated
Directions
- In a small bowl, combine oyster sauce, soy sauce & cilantro. Set aside. Pat the shrimp very dry with paper towels. In a medium bowl, add shrimp & cornstarch. Toss to coat.
- In a wok or large sauté pan over high heat, add half of the cooking oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. When the wok is very hot, add the shrimp in a single layer and cook partially until one side is seared brown, about 1 minute. Flip and sear the other side of each shrimp, about 1 minute. Remove and place on a plate or bowl; set aside.
- Turn the heat down to medium and let the wok cool down a bit. Add the remaining cooking oil and add green onion, garlic & ginger. Stir-fry for 1 minute until fragrant. Pour in sauce mixture and add the shrimp back into the pan. Stir-fry for another minute until shrimp is cooked through.
- Serve immediately.