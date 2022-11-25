Garlic Parmesan Roasted Shrimp

iHeartRadio
Ingredients

  • 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon dried basil
  • ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves, for garnish

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400° F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
  2. Place shrimp in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Add olive oil, garlic, oregano, basil and Parmesan; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Gently toss to combine.
  3. Place into oven and roast until just pink, firm and cooked through, about 6-8 minutes. Stir in lemon juice.
  4. Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.

 

 

