Garlic Parmesan Roasted Shrimp
Ingredients
- 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400° F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
- Place shrimp in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Add olive oil, garlic, oregano, basil and Parmesan; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Gently toss to combine.
- Place into oven and roast until just pink, firm and cooked through, about 6-8 minutes. Stir in lemon juice.
- Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.