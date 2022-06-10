Garlic-Thyme Angus Top Sirloin Steaks
Garlic-Thyme Angus Top Sirloin Steaks
Ingredients
- 6 thick-cut (2 in / 5cm) Angus Top Sirloin Steaks
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 4 large garlic cloves
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
- 1 tbsp butter, melted
- 1 tsp black pepper
- ¼ tsp salt
- Fresh herbs for garnish
Directions
- 30 minutes before cooking the steaks, remove them from the fridge. Pat the steaks dry with paper towels.
- In a small bowl, stir together the olive oil, garlic, thyme, butter, pepper & salt.
- Preheat barbecue to medium-high, then oil the grill. Grill the steaks on one side for 5 mins. Turn steaks. Quickly spoon half the garlic mixture over cooked sides of steaks. Cook steaks for a further 5 mins.
- Leaving one burner on medium-high, turn off other burner(s). Slide steaks to cooler part of the grill. Grill for 6 to 8 mins, without turning, for medium-rare.
- Remove steaks to a warm platter, garlic side down. Spoon remaining garlic mixture over steaks. Cover with foil & let stand for 10 mins. Garnish with herbs.