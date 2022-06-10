iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
103535
Sms*

Garlic-Thyme Angus Top Sirloin Steaks

Garlic-Thyme Angus Top Sirloin Steaks

Ingredients

  • 6 thick-cut (2 in / 5cm) Angus Top Sirloin Steaks
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 large garlic cloves
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 tbsp butter, melted
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • Fresh herbs for garnish

 

Directions

  1. 30 minutes before cooking the steaks, remove them from the fridge. Pat the steaks dry with paper towels.
  2. In a small bowl, stir together the olive oil, garlic, thyme, butter, pepper & salt.
  3. Preheat barbecue to medium-high, then oil the grill. Grill the steaks on one side for 5 mins. Turn steaks. Quickly spoon half the garlic mixture over cooked sides of steaks. Cook steaks for a further 5 mins.
  4. Leaving one burner on medium-high, turn off other burner(s). Slide steaks to cooler part of the grill. Grill for 6 to 8 mins, without turning, for medium-rare.
  5. Remove steaks to a warm platter, garlic side down. Spoon remaining garlic mixture over steaks. Cover with foil & let stand for 10 mins. Garnish with herbs.  

 

 

Check out the latest Songs