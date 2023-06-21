iHeartRadio
Greek Salad Dip

For the dip:

  • 250 g cream cheese
  • 250 g feta cheese, broken up
  • 250 g sour cream
  • 2 or 3 garlic cloves, to your taste
  • 2 or 3 tbsp lemon juice (or half a lemon)

 

For the topping:

  • 1 whole or half cucumber, semi-peeled, diced finely
  • ½ pint grape cherry tomatoes, cut in halves
  • 2-3 green onions, finely chopped
  • Handful of olives, sliced or whole (optional)

 

Directions

  1. Starting with the feta cheese, place these items in a food processor to make a creamy paste. Add the cream cheese. Add the sour cream (can substitute sour cream with mayonnaise or plain yogurt). Grate garlic cloves and add it in. Add 2-3 tbsp of lemon juice.
  2. Spread the cheese paste on your serving dish and then layer the cucumber, tomatoes, green onions and black olives. Serve with taco chips, pita wedges, a baguette or crackers.

 

 

