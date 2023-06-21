Greek Salad Dip
For the dip:
- 250 g cream cheese
- 250 g feta cheese, broken up
- 250 g sour cream
- 2 or 3 garlic cloves, to your taste
- 2 or 3 tbsp lemon juice (or half a lemon)
For the topping:
- 1 whole or half cucumber, semi-peeled, diced finely
- ½ pint grape cherry tomatoes, cut in halves
- 2-3 green onions, finely chopped
- Handful of olives, sliced or whole (optional)
Directions
- Starting with the feta cheese, place these items in a food processor to make a creamy paste. Add the cream cheese. Add the sour cream (can substitute sour cream with mayonnaise or plain yogurt). Grate garlic cloves and add it in. Add 2-3 tbsp of lemon juice.
- Spread the cheese paste on your serving dish and then layer the cucumber, tomatoes, green onions and black olives. Serve with taco chips, pita wedges, a baguette or crackers.