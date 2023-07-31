Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob
Ingredients
- 10 ears of corn, husked and cleaned
- Cajun seasoning to taste
- 1 500g package thick sliced bacon
- 10 12”x8” sheets aluminum foil
Directions
- Preheat outdoor grill for high heat.
- Sprinkle each ear of corn with Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper, and wrap each ear with 2 slices of bacon, covering the ear as completely as possible. (A big ear might need 3 pieces of bacon). Wrap the ears in aluminum foil, twisting the ends tightly to seal.
- Place the wrapped corn on the preheated grill, and grill on high heat until the corn is hot, about 10 minutes per side. Turn the heat to low, and grill the corn until the bacon is cooked and the corn is tender, about 45 minutes.