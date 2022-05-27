Grilled Chicken with Spice Rub
The BEST Grilled Chicken Recipe you will ever have! Full of flavour from an easy spice rub, moist, and done in less than 20 minutes!
Ingredients
- 3 chicken breasts
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- ½ tsp ground coriander
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp sea salt
- ¼ ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Directions
- Preheat grill to medium high heat.
- In a small bowl, mix garlic powder, cumin, coriander, smoked paprika, sea salt, pepper, and olive oil. Mix until combined.
- Rub mixture over both sides of the chicken
- Place the chicken on grill and grill each side for 4-6 minutes depending on thickness. You just want to make sure there’s no pink in the middle.