Grilled Chicken with Spice Rub

The BEST Grilled Chicken Recipe you will ever have! Full of flavour from an easy spice rub, moist, and done in less than 20 minutes!

Ingredients

3 chicken breasts

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp sea salt

¼ ground black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

Directions