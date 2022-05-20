Grilled Honey Garlic Chicken
Ingredients
- 2 lb chicken breasts, bone-in
- 1 jar of your favourite Honey Garlic Marinade (341 mL)
- 4 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
- 4 tbsp green onion, sliced
- 4 cups steamed white rice
Directions
- Toss chicken breasts with Honey Garlic Marinade. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
- Remove from sauce and drizzle with oil. Preheat grill to medium high.
- Arrange chicken breasts bone side down on grill. Cook 3-4 minutes, then turn chicken over. Cook a few minutes more, until chicken achieves a nice colour, but is not overly dark.
- Move chicken to one side of the barbecue and reduce heat to its lowest setting under it. Reduce heat on the other side to medium.
- Cover and cook chicken, turning pieces from time to time, for about 30 minutes or until cooked through. Cut into chicken or check temperature, (which should be 170°) to ensure it’s cooked.
- Serve sprinkled with sesame seeds and green onion. Serve over steamed white rice.