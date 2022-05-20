iHeartRadio
Grilled Honey Garlic Chicken

Ingredients

  • 2 lb chicken breasts, bone-in
  • 1 jar of your favourite Honey Garlic Marinade (341 mL)
  • 4 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
  • 4 tbsp green onion, sliced
  • 4 cups steamed white rice

 

Directions

  1. Toss chicken breasts with Honey Garlic Marinade. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
  2. Remove from sauce and drizzle with oil. Preheat grill to medium high.
  3. Arrange chicken breasts bone side down on grill. Cook 3-4 minutes, then turn chicken over. Cook a few minutes more, until chicken achieves a nice colour, but is not overly dark.
  4. Move chicken to one side of the barbecue and reduce heat to its lowest setting under it. Reduce heat on the other side to medium.
  5. Cover and cook chicken, turning pieces from time to time, for about 30 minutes or until cooked through. Cut into chicken or check temperature, (which should be 170°) to ensure it’s cooked.
  6. Serve sprinkled with sesame seeds and green onion. Serve over steamed white rice.

 

