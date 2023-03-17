Gyro

Ingredients

For the meat mixture:

1 lb ground lamb or beef

¼ cup red onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 ½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

For the sandwich:

4 pitas

Garnish Suggestions:

Onions

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Tzatziki

Directions

Thoroughly combine all ingredients in a bowl. Divide into four equal portions and shape into oblong portions about 3-inch wide by 6-inch long by 1/2-inch thick. The patty should be shaped more like a sausage – long and thin. This is to ensure the patty fits in the flatbread. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Grill the patties over high heat for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Spread tzatziki sauce down the centre of a flatbread round, or in the pocket of the pita. Add the patty and fold the bread over the lamb, if using a flatbread. If using a pita, put the patty inside the pita pocket.

Garnish with diced cucumbers, diced tomato, and/or thin onion slices.