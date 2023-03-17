Gyro
Ingredients
For the meat mixture:
1 lb ground lamb or beef
¼ cup red onion, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 ½ tsp cumin
¼ tsp nutmeg
1 tsp dried oregano
2 tsp fresh lemon juice
For the sandwich:
4 pitas
Garnish Suggestions:
Onions
Cucumbers
Tomatoes
Tzatziki
Directions
Thoroughly combine all ingredients in a bowl. Divide into four equal portions and shape into oblong portions about 3-inch wide by 6-inch long by 1/2-inch thick. The patty should be shaped more like a sausage – long and thin. This is to ensure the patty fits in the flatbread. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
Grill the patties over high heat for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Spread tzatziki sauce down the centre of a flatbread round, or in the pocket of the pita. Add the patty and fold the bread over the lamb, if using a flatbread. If using a pita, put the patty inside the pita pocket.
Garnish with diced cucumbers, diced tomato, and/or thin onion slices.