Half Time Pan Nachos
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lb ground beef
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 package taco seasoning (1.25 oz)
- 12 oz tortilla chips
- 1 can black beans
- 1 cup corn kernels
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 Roma tomato, diced
- ¼ cup red onion, diced
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- 2 tbsp cilantro, chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add ground beef and garlic, and cook until the beef has browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; stir in taco seasoning. Drain excess fat.
- Place tortilla chips in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Top with ground beef mixture, black beans, corn and cheeses. Place into oven and bake until heated through and the cheese melts, about 5-6 minutes. Serve immediately, topped with tomato, onion, jalapeño, sour cream and cilantro.