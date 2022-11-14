iHeartRadio
Half Time Pan Nachos

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 package taco seasoning (1.25 oz)
  • 12 oz tortilla chips
  • 1 can black beans
  • 1 cup corn kernels
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 Roma tomato, diced
  • ¼ cup red onion, diced
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp sour cream
  • 2 tbsp cilantro, chopped

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add ground beef and garlic, and cook until the beef has browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; stir in taco seasoning. Drain excess fat.
  2. Place tortilla chips in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Top with ground beef mixture, black beans, corn and cheeses. Place into oven and bake until heated through and the cheese melts, about 5-6 minutes. Serve immediately, topped with tomato, onion, jalapeño, sour cream and cilantro.

 

 

