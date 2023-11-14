Hearty Lentil and White Bean Soup
INGREDIENTS
- 3 slices bacon, diced
- 1 sweet onion, diced
- 1 carrot, peeled and diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- 5 cups chicken stock
- ½ cup beluga lentils
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 2 (3-inch) Parmesan cheese rinds
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 (15.5 oz) cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (14.5 oz) can petite diced tomatoes, drained
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley leaves
DIRECTIONS
- Heat a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Drain excess fat, reserving 2 tbsp in the stockpot; transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Add onion and carrot, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in garlic, thyme and bay leaves until fragrant, about a minute.
- Stir in chicken stock, lentils, wine and Parmesan rinds; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer until lentils are almost tender, about 12-15 minutes.
- Stir in cannellini beans and tomatoes until lentils are completely tender, about 10-15 minutes more.
- Serve immediately with bacon, garnished with parsley, if desired.