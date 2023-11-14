iHeartRadio
Hearty Lentil and White Bean Soup

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 slices bacon, diced
  • 1 sweet onion, diced
  • 1 carrot, peeled and diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 5 cups chicken stock
  • ½ cup beluga lentils
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • 2 (3-inch) Parmesan cheese rinds
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 (15.5 oz) cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (14.5 oz) can petite diced tomatoes, drained
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley leaves

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Drain excess fat, reserving 2 tbsp in the stockpot; transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.
  2. Add onion and carrot, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in garlic, thyme and bay leaves until fragrant, about a minute.
  3. Stir in chicken stock, lentils, wine and Parmesan rinds; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer until lentils are almost tender, about 12-15 minutes.
  4. Stir in cannellini beans and tomatoes until lentils are completely tender, about 10-15 minutes more.
  5. Serve immediately with bacon, garnished with parsley, if desired.

 

 

