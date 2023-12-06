Holiday Sides
Lemon Garlic Roasted Asparagus
Ingredients
- 2 bunches asparagus, washed & dried
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, pressed
- 1 lemon, slices
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Snap the bottom inch off each of the asparagus stalks.
- Place on a large baking sheet and drizzle with the olive oil. Add the garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper, and toss well to coat.
- Lay the lemon slices on top and roast for 10-15 mins, or until bright green in colour and only slightly soft. Serve immediately.
Roasted Carrots
Ingredients
- 2 lb carrots, peeled, cut in 1-inch pieces
- 4 tbsp oil, divided
- 8 oz kale, chopped
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss carrots & 2 tbsp oil in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper.
- Arrange in single layer on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Roast about 20 mins until tender, turning once halfway through.
- Remove from oven; add kale to baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper; drizzle with remaining oil.
- Roast 5 mins; remove from oven. Add dried cranberries to baking sheet; toss to combine. Serve & enjoy!