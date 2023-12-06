iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
103535
Sms*

Holiday Sides

Lemon Garlic Roasted Asparagus

Ingredients

  • 2 bunches asparagus, washed & dried
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, pressed
  • 1 lemon, slices
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Snap the bottom inch off each of the asparagus stalks.
  2. Place on a large baking sheet and drizzle with the olive oil. Add the garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper, and toss well to coat.
  3. Lay the lemon slices on top and roast for 10-15 mins, or until bright green in colour and only slightly soft. Serve immediately.

 

 

Roasted Carrots

Ingredients

  • 2 lb carrots, peeled, cut in 1-inch pieces
  • 4 tbsp oil, divided
  • 8 oz kale, chopped
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss carrots & 2 tbsp oil in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper.
  2. Arrange in single layer on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Roast about 20 mins until tender, turning once halfway through.
  3. Remove from oven; add kale to baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper; drizzle with remaining oil.
  4. Roast 5 mins; remove from oven. Add dried cranberries to baking sheet; toss to combine. Serve & enjoy!

 

 

 

Check out the latest Songs