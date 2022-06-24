Homemade Burger
Homemade Burger
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp mustard (regular or Dijon)
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 small onion, finely grated
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 lb medium ground beef
Directions
- Preheat grill to medium.
- Whisk together all the ingredients except for the beef in a large bowl. When the egg is well beaten and the ingredients are incorporated, crumble in the beef with your hands or with a fork. Gently mix all ingredients together.
- Gently shape mixture into burgers ¾ inch thick. Using your thumb, make a shallow indent in the center of each burger to prevent puffing up during cooking.
- Place burgers on the grill, close the lid. Flip over after about 5-6 minutes. Cook for another 6-8 minutes until the inside is no longer pink or a thermometer reads 160°F.
- Tuck into a warm crusty bun & add your favourite toppings.