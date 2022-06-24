iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
103535
Sms*

Homemade Burger

Homemade Burger

Ingredients

  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp mustard (regular or Dijon)
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 small onion, finely grated
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 1 lb medium ground beef

 

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to medium.
  2. Whisk together all the ingredients except for the beef in a large bowl. When the egg is well beaten and the ingredients are incorporated, crumble in the beef with your hands or with a fork. Gently mix all ingredients together.
  3. Gently shape mixture into burgers ¾ inch thick. Using your thumb, make a shallow indent in the center of each burger to prevent puffing up during cooking.
  4. Place burgers on the grill, close the lid. Flip over after about 5-6 minutes. Cook for another 6-8 minutes until the inside is no longer pink or a thermometer reads 160°F.
  5. Tuck into a warm crusty bun & add your favourite toppings.

 

Check out the latest Songs