Hot Chocolate Mix in a Jar
Hot Chocolate Mix in a Jar
Ingredients
- 4 cups hot cocoa mix, divided
- 1 ½ mini marshmallows, divided
- ¾ cups semisweet chocolate chips or other flavoured baking chips
- 6 half-pint (8 oz) mason jars with lids and bands
- Decorative ribbon and gift tags
Directions
Place 2/3 cup cocoa mix into each jar, tapping jar to settle. Layer ¼ cup mini marshmallows onto cocoa mix. Top with 2 tbsp chocolate or other flavoured baking chips. Put lid and band on jar and then add a decorative ribbon and gift tag.