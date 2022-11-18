Hot Chocolate Mix in a Jar

Ingredients

4 cups hot cocoa mix, divided

1 ½ mini marshmallows, divided

¾ cups semisweet chocolate chips or other flavoured baking chips

6 half-pint (8 oz) mason jars with lids and bands

Decorative ribbon and gift tags

Directions

Place 2/3 cup cocoa mix into each jar, tapping jar to settle. Layer ¼ cup mini marshmallows onto cocoa mix. Top with 2 tbsp chocolate or other flavoured baking chips. Put lid and band on jar and then add a decorative ribbon and gift tag.