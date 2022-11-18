iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
103535
Sms*

Hot Chocolate Mix in a Jar

Hot Chocolate Mix in a Jar

Ingredients

  • 4 cups hot cocoa mix, divided
  • 1 ½ mini marshmallows, divided
  • ¾ cups semisweet chocolate chips or other flavoured baking chips
  • 6 half-pint (8 oz) mason jars with lids and bands
  • Decorative ribbon and gift tags

 

Directions

Place 2/3 cup cocoa mix into each jar, tapping jar to settle. Layer ¼ cup mini marshmallows onto cocoa mix. Top with 2 tbsp chocolate or other flavoured baking chips. Put lid and band on jar and then add a decorative ribbon and gift tag.

 

 

Check out the latest Songs