Irish Braised Corn Beef Brisket
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 pounds Certified Angus Beef ® corned beef brisket flat
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon caraway seeds
- 1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1/4 teaspoon ground clove
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 pound carrots, peeled and cut in 1-inch chunks
- 2 onions, cut in 1-inch chunks
- 6 peeled garlic cloves, cut in half lengthwise
- 1/2 head cabbage, cut in 8 wedges
- 4 bay leaves
- 1 cup beef stock
- 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 325°F.
- Remove corned beef brisket from package, rinse and pat dry; cut into two equal pieces.
- In a small mixing bowl, combine coriander, caraway, black pepper, thyme and clove; set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear brisket until browned, fat side down first, 3-4 minutes per side.
- Transfer brisket to a large roasting pan or Dutch oven. Evenly coat all sides of brisket with spice blend. Spread carrots, onions, garlic, cabbage and bay leaves evenly around and on top, add stock and cover tightly with foil or lid. Place in oven and braise 3 1/2 hours until tender. Turn off heat and leave corned beef in oven for 30 minutes.
- Slice thinly against the grain and serve with vegetables and broth, garnished with parsley.