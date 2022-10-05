Leftover Turkey Shepherd's pie
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- ¾ cups onion, chopped
- 1/3 cups celery, chopped
- 1/3 cups carrots, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 ½ cups leftover turkey meat
- ¼ cups peas or green beans
- ¼ cups corn
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- ½ tsp dried thyme
- ½ tsp dried basil
- 1 cup gravy
- 2 cups mashed potatoes
- 4 oz cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
- Preheat over to 350°F. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion, celery and carrots, cooking until onions are translucent. Add minced garlic, cooking for an additional minute. Add turkey, corn and peas (or green beans), along with seasonings and gravy, cooking until heated through. Transfer to a 1 quart baking dish, pressing into an even layer.
- Heat mashed potatoes until luke warm and easy to stir. Add half of the shredded cheese to the potatoes, stir to combine. Spread mashed potatoes over the turkey filling. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
- Bake for 30 minutes. If desired, broil or use a kitchen torch to char cheese slightly. Serve warm.