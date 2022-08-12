Lemonade
Fair-Style Lemonade
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp sugar
- Juice of 2 lemons
- 1 cup cold water
- 4/5 ice cubes
Directions
Place the above ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Put the top on and shake the mixture vigorously to combine. Serve over ice.
Strawberry-Mint Lemonade
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 3/4 cup quartered strawberries
- 2 small sprigs of mint
- Juice of 2 lemons
- 1 cup of cool water
Directions
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the sugar with the strawberries and mint. Add the lemon juice and water. Put the top on and shake the mixture vigorously to combine. Serve over ice.