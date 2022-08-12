iHeartRadio
Lemonade

Fair-Style Lemonade

Ingredients 

  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • Juice of 2 lemons
  • 1 cup cold water
  • 4/5 ice cubes

Directions

Place the above ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Put the top on and shake the mixture vigorously to combine. Serve over ice.

 

Strawberry-Mint Lemonade

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 3/4 cup quartered strawberries
  • 2 small sprigs of mint
  • Juice of 2 lemons
  • 1 cup of cool water

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the sugar with the strawberries and mint. Add the lemon juice and water. Put the top on and shake the mixture vigorously to combine. Serve over ice.

 

 

