Since 1930, the number one goal at the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau has been to ensure that every child in our community has a smile on their face on Christmas Day. Their mission is to empower families in need to create Christmas experiences for their kids through the generosity of our community. They do this in two ways – providing gifts and support to Christmas Bureaus all over the Lower Mainland and serving as the Christmas bureau for Vancouver residents by offering over a thousand families, every December, an opportunity to register and receive Christmas support.

Their Christmas Giving Program allows them to guarantee that all registered low-income families in Vancouver, or families on assistance, can have access to the same kind of help during the holiday season. As part of the Vancouver Christmas Giving Program, families in need receive a grocery store gift card to purchase items for a warm holiday meal. Parents get to personally ‘shop’ through the free Toy Store to select a primary gift for each of their children, along with a book, a stuffed toy, stocking stuffers, and some new and gently used clothing. This process allows families to experience Christmas with dignity and gives them a chance to personalize it with care for their children.

The kindness of generous supporters makes the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau’s work possible. Toys and monetary gifts are accepted year-round at their warehouse. Gift cards are a great option as a suggested gift for the older kids. Monetary donations can also be made through their website and Canada Helps.