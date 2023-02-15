New England Clam Chowder
Ingredients
- 4 bacon slices, diced
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 onion, diced
- ½ tsp dried thyme
- 3 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- ½ cup clam juice
- 3 cans (5 oz) whole baby clams, drained
- 1 bay leaf
- 12 oz potatoes, peeled & diced
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- Freshly ground black pepper & kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Heat a large stockpot over med-high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving 1 tbsp of drippings in the stockpot.
- Add butter in the stockpot. Once melted, add garlic and onion. Cook, stirring frequently, until onions have become translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in thyme until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute.
- Gradually whisk in milk, vegetable stock, clam juice and bay leaf. Whisk constantly, until slightly thickened, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in potatoes. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are fork-tender, about 12 minutes.
- Stir in half-and-half and clams until heated through, about 1-2 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste. If the soup is too thick, add more half-and-half as needed until desired consistency is reached.
- Serve immediately, garnish with bacon and parsley, if desired.