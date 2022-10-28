Osso Buco Stew
Osso Buco
Classic Italian stew made with full flavoured lamb
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 5 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp sage
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 ½ cup dry white wine
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 1 celery stalk (cut in ½ inch slices)
- 1 1/3 cup chicken broth
- 4-6 New Zealand Spring Lamb Shanks
Directions
- Combine flour, salt and pepper, dredge meat. In a large skillet, heat the oil and brown meat on all sides.
- Lay the shanks flat into Dutch oven or oblong baking dish, and sprinkle with Italian seasoning and sage. Combine onion, garlic, carrots, and celery. Sprinkle over meat. In a small bowl, whisk together wine, broth and tomato paste. Pour over vegetables. Cover and bake at 325°F for 2 hours or until fork tender. Serve immediately.
*This dish can be assembled several hours ahead. Plan to serve 1 shank per person.