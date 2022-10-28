Osso Buco Stew

Osso Buco

Classic Italian stew made with full flavoured lamb

Ingredients

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

5 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp sage

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 ½ cup dry white wine

1 medium onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

2 carrots, sliced

1 celery stalk (cut in ½ inch slices)

1 1/3 cup chicken broth

4-6 New Zealand Spring Lamb Shanks

Directions

Combine flour, salt and pepper, dredge meat. In a large skillet, heat the oil and brown meat on all sides. Lay the shanks flat into Dutch oven or oblong baking dish, and sprinkle with Italian seasoning and sage. Combine onion, garlic, carrots, and celery. Sprinkle over meat. In a small bowl, whisk together wine, broth and tomato paste. Pour over vegetables. Cover and bake at 325°F for 2 hours or until fork tender. Serve immediately.

*This dish can be assembled several hours ahead. Plan to serve 1 shank per person.