Overnight Oats
Overnight Oats
Takes just minutes to prepare! All you need is your oatmeal base, any mix-ins of your choice and top with whatever you like.
Base golden ratio
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 cup milk of choice
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
Optional Mix-ins
- Chia seeds
- Nut butter
- Yogurt
- Sweetener – like honey, maple syrup or even a mashed banana
- Spices – like cinnamon, nutmeg, cocoa powder, etc.
Topping Ideas
- Fresh fruit
- Nuts
- Seeds
Directions
Mix all of your favourite ingredients in a glass bowl or jar. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Tip - If you find your oat mixture too thick in the morning, add a splash of milk or your favourite non-dairy beverage.