Overnight Oats

Takes just minutes to prepare! All you need is your oatmeal base, any mix-ins of your choice and top with whatever you like.

Base golden ratio

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup milk of choice

½ cup Greek yogurt

Optional Mix-ins

Chia seeds

Nut butter

Yogurt

Sweetener – like honey, maple syrup or even a mashed banana

Spices – like cinnamon, nutmeg, cocoa powder, etc.

Topping Ideas

Fresh fruit

Nuts

Seeds

Directions

Mix all of your favourite ingredients in a glass bowl or jar. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Tip - If you find your oat mixture too thick in the morning, add a splash of milk or your favourite non-dairy beverage.