Overnight Oats

Takes just minutes to prepare! All you need is your oatmeal base, any mix-ins of your choice and top with whatever you like.

 

Base golden ratio

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 cup milk of choice
  • ½ cup Greek yogurt

Optional Mix-ins

  • Chia seeds
  • Nut butter
  • Yogurt
  • Sweetener – like honey, maple syrup or even a mashed banana
  • Spices – like cinnamon, nutmeg, cocoa powder, etc.

Topping Ideas

  • Fresh fruit
  • Nuts
  • Seeds

 

Directions

Mix all of your favourite ingredients in a glass bowl or jar. Cover and refrigerate overnight. 

Tip - If you find your oat mixture too thick in the morning, add a splash of milk or your favourite non-dairy beverage.

 

