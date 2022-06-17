Peach Iced Tea
INGREDIENTS
- 1 peach, pitted and sliced
- 2 green tea bags - we recommend Twinings
- 3 cups hot water
- honey, optional
- mint, optional
DIRECTIONS
- Add peach slices and tea bags to a mason jar or pitcher. Save a few slices of peach for garnish if you'd like.
- Pour the hot water into the mason jar, and allow to steep for 15-20 minutes. Then, remove the tea bags. Add honey as needed.
- Place into the fridge to chill for 3-4 hours for the peach flavours to release.
- Pour into a glass with ice
- Garnish with peach slices and add mint then serve.