Peach Iced Tea

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 peach, pitted and sliced
  • 2 green tea bags - we recommend Twinings 
  • 3 cups hot water
  • honey, optional
  • mint, optional

DIRECTIONS

  1. Add peach slices and tea bags to a mason jar or pitcher. Save a few slices of peach for garnish if you'd like.
     
  2. Pour the hot water into the mason jar, and allow to steep for 15-20 minutes. Then, remove the tea bags. Add honey as needed.
     
  3. Place into the fridge to chill for 3-4 hours for the peach flavours to release.
     
  4. Pour into a glass with ice
     
  5. Garnish with peach slices and add mint then serve.

 

