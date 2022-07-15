Peach Vanilla Bean Jam
Ingredients
- 6 cups sugar
- 10 cups peeled, chopped peaches
- 2 lemons, sliced
- 2 vanilla beans, split and scraped
- 2 packets (1 box) liquid pectin
Directions
- Fill your canning (or other large) pot halfway with water and place it over medium heat. Wash 6 pint jars and rings; keep jars warm in the dishwasher or canning pot. Put the lids in a small pot of water and simmer for 10 minutes to soften the seals.
- Add the chopped peaches and sugar to a large pot, stirring occasionally. Bring to a boil and add the lemon juice and vanilla beans (both the scraped beans and empty pods) to the peach mixture. Continue to cook the jam for about fifteen minutes. Add both packets of pectin and bring to a boil for five minutes. Remove bean pods.
- Turn off the heat under the jam and fill jars, leaving ¼ inch headspace. Wipe rims with a clean cloth and apply the lids. Screw on the bands and lower into the water.
- Process in the hot water bath for 10 minutes (start timing when the water comes to a rolling boil). Remove the jars from the hot water with a jar lifter and cool on a cooling rack or towel. When the jars are cooled, check the seal on the top of the jar.