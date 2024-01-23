Pimento Cheese and Bacon Mini Cheese Ball Bites

Ingredients

FOR THE PIMENTO CHEESE:

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

8 ounces shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese

1 (4-ounce jar diced pimentos, drained)

Salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

FOR THE MINI CHEESE BALL BITES:

11/2 cups bacon, cooked until crisp and finely diced

11/2 cups pecans, toasted and finely chopped

1 to 2 jalapeños, minced (seeds & membranes removed)

Pretzel sticks



Directions

TO MAKE PIMENTO CHEESE:

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat cream cheese until smooth. Beat in mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, garlic salt, onion powder, and cayenne. Scrape bowl and mix in grated cheddar and diced pimentos until well combined. Season with salt and/or black pepper, to taste. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until firm.

TO MAKE MINI CHEESE BALL BITES:

In a medium bowl, combine diced bacon, chopped pecans, and minced jalapeños. Using a spoon or a small cookie scoop, form heaping tablespoons of pimento cheese into balls. Roll each pimento cheese ball in the mixture of bacon, pecans, and jalapenos, pressing coating into cheese so that it adheres.

Refrigerate cheese balls until firm, and keep them chilled until ready to serve. Just before serving, skewer each cheese ball with a pretzel stick.