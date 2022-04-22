iHeartRadio
Plant-Based Spaghetti

Ingredients 

  • 1 bag of your favourite plant-based meatballs
  • 1 package of Spaghetti of choice
  • drizzle of olive oil
  • (6-10) garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 medium size zucchini, finely chopped
  • ½ onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp dried basil
  • ¾ tsp salt (or to taste)
  • freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 cups of your favourite marinara sauce
  • 1 Vegan cheese of choice to serve

 

Directions 

  1. Follow package instructions and bake your plant-based meatballs.
  2. While the meatballs are cooking, cook spaghetti by following package instructions and prepare marinara sauce.
  3. Place a large pan on medium heat. Once hot, drizzle some olive oil and spread it around evenly.
  4. Add onion and cook until lightly golden/brown. Then add garlic and zucchini and cook for 2 minutes.
  5. Mix in basil, salt and pepper and continue to cook for 1 minute. Add marinara sauce and cook for 10 minutes or until the consistency is to your preference. The longer you cook the sauce the thicker it will be.
  6. Remove from heat and set aside for 1-2 minutes. Place spaghetti on a serving dish, add zucchini marinara sauce followed by Zesty Italian Style Meatballs and sprinkle some cheese. Serve hot.

 

