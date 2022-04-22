Plant-Based Spaghetti
Ingredients
- 1 bag of your favourite plant-based meatballs
- 1 package of Spaghetti of choice
- drizzle of olive oil
- (6-10) garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 medium size zucchini, finely chopped
- ½ onion, finely chopped
- 2 tsp dried basil
- ¾ tsp salt (or to taste)
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups of your favourite marinara sauce
- 1 Vegan cheese of choice to serve
Directions
- Follow package instructions and bake your plant-based meatballs.
- While the meatballs are cooking, cook spaghetti by following package instructions and prepare marinara sauce.
- Place a large pan on medium heat. Once hot, drizzle some olive oil and spread it around evenly.
- Add onion and cook until lightly golden/brown. Then add garlic and zucchini and cook for 2 minutes.
- Mix in basil, salt and pepper and continue to cook for 1 minute. Add marinara sauce and cook for 10 minutes or until the consistency is to your preference. The longer you cook the sauce the thicker it will be.
- Remove from heat and set aside for 1-2 minutes. Place spaghetti on a serving dish, add zucchini marinara sauce followed by Zesty Italian Style Meatballs and sprinkle some cheese. Serve hot.