Pork Tenderloin
Ingredients
2 (1.5-lb.) pork tenderloins
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup pork rub
1/4 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce
Instructions
Pat pork tenderloins dry. Rub each with about 1 tablespoon of olive oil, plus 2 tablespoons of pork rub.
Grill over medium-high heat for 7 minutes per side. Check the internal temperature of each pork tenderloin with a digital meat thermometer. When it reaches 140 degrees, brush the tops and sides of each tenderloin with your favorite BBQ sauce. Continue to cook until the internal reaches 145 degrees.
Remove the tenderloins to a platter and allow them to rest for 3 minutes before slicing.