Pat pork tenderloins dry. Rub each with about 1 tablespoon of olive oil, plus 2 tablespoons of pork rub.

Grill over medium-high heat for 7 minutes per side. Check the internal temperature of each pork tenderloin with a digital meat thermometer. When it reaches 140 degrees, brush the tops and sides of each tenderloin with your favorite BBQ sauce. Continue to cook until the internal reaches 145 degrees.