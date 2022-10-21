Pumpkin Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 15oz can pumpkin purée
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ can of condensed milk
- 6oz softened cream cheese
- 6oz softened butter
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease a 9x13” baking pan with a non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix together your eggs, vegetable oil, sugar, and pumpkin purée. Now mix in your flour, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- Pour into your greased baking pan for 35 minutes. Pour half of the can of sweetened condensed milk evenly over the top of the still HOT cake. Allow to sit about 30 minutes then prepare your frosting. Scoop your frosting onto your cake and spread evenly with a spatula.
- Using a hand or stand mixer, beat your cream cheese until you have a whipped texture. Now add in your butter and do the same. Add in your vanilla extract and one cup of powdered sugar at a time until you have a creamy frosting.